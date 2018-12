× Havenview Middle School to dismiss early Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another school is releasing early this week due to heating issues.

On Tuesday, Shelby County Schools announced Havenview Middle School will close at 11:15 a.m. due to heating issues.

Students will be fed lunch prior to dismissal and the school will update parents regarding school on Wednesday.

This news comes just a day after students were released early from MLK Prep due to the same thing.