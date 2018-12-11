× Hardin County couple accused of force feeding child batteries

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County couple were charged after police say the force feed a young child batteries.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported the child’s mother Kristina Thompson and Lucas Todd were indicted by a grand jury this week on charges of aggravated abuse.

According to police, the couple forced Thompson’s child to eat several AA and AAA batteries with the intent to cause him or her harm. The child also suffered bruises and fractured bone, but is expected to be okay.

The child was under the age of eight years old.

If convicted they face a minimum of 15 years behind bars.