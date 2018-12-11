Former First Lady Michelle Obama to bring book tour to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former First Lady Michelle Obama has announced her book tour will soon be making a stop in Nashville.

The announcement was posted to Twitter early Tuesday morning.

“I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed,” Obama tweeted. “These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too.”

I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed! These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too. https://t.co/tOEk59nT71 pic.twitter.com/MMQTkZ4pMY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 11, 2018

The tour will stop at the Ryman Auditorium on May 12, 2019. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Saturday, Dec. 15.

For more information click here.

“Becoming” was released on Nov. 13 and had topped two million copies sold within the first 15 days. By the end of the month there were more than 3.4 million hardcover copies in print.