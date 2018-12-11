× DOJ report says Shelby County juvenile system still has issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A report from the Department of Justice says the Shelby County juvenile justice system still has issues.

The report given to county officials Monday says the court exerts inappropriate influences over defense appointments.

It also says children are transferred to criminal court without due process.

These two issues do not comply with an agreement reached in 2012.

That agreement began after an investigation proved discrimination against black children, unsafe confinement conditions and failure to provide due process to youth.