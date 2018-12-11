× DMC Power to expand operations to Olive Branch, create 125 jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Manufacturing company DMC Power announced they will be expanding their operations to Desoto County and create more than 125 jobs.

“Expanding our operations is a huge milestone for DMC Power and proof that American manufactured products are still the best in the world,” said Tony Ward, CEO of DMC Power. “The cooperation and support from everyone in Mississippi has been overwhelming, and we look forward to being part of – and giving back to – the community.”

The California-based company, which creates connection systems for distribution, transmission and other projects, is in the process of converting the 168,000 square foot Nissan distribution facility in Olive Branch to fit their needs.

In all, they will be investing $8 million and will create 125 jobs in the next five years.

The city of Olive Branch and Desoto County will provide tax exemptions to help provide assistance.