× Desoto County deputy involved in shooting

Desoto County, Miss. — A Desoto County Sheriff deputy was involved in a shooting Tuesday, the county said.

It happened around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 305 near I-269 in Lewisburg, Mississippi.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but suffered minor injuries and is currently being treated at Baptist Hospital-Desoto.

Charges are pending against the suspect.