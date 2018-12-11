× Clarksdale police investigating deadly shooting

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Police in Clarksdale are investigating following a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead.

According to police, an unknown suspect opened fire on a home in the 100 block of 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Kevin Robinson was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, police said they do not have anyone in custody.

Both the Clarksdale Police Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were called in to investigate