Suspect wanted in robbery of U of Memphis-area gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect wanted for robbing the Circle K gas station at 585 S. Highland Street in the University of Memphis area on Dec. 9.

The suspect pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register. The suspect then fled westbound on Southern Avenue in an unknown vehicle, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black man with a slim build wearing a blue and white bandanna, black clothes, and black shoes with white laces, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.