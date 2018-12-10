Suspect wanted after Memphis bank robbery

The Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect related to a robbery of the First Tennessee Bank at 4180 Elvis Presley Blvd. on Dec. 7.

A male suspect was armed with a black handgun and demanded money from the bank tellers. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a four-door sedan, according to police.

The suspect was described as male with medium-to-dark complexion, 6 feet tall and slender. At the time, he was wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black shirt, black shoes, a black cap with “sheriff” on it and a black face mask, according to police.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.