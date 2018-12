MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Dollar General store last week.

It happened in the 6600 block of Macon Road on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

An employee told police the lone suspect entered the business carrying a gun and headed straight for the cash register. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and then left the store on foot.

If you can help police in any way, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.