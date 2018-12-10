× Serta Simmons Bedding plant in Batesville to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Serta Simmons Bedding plant in Batesville, Mississippi will close by March 1, affecting 130 workers, The Panolian newspaper reported.

The factory has been producing mattresses in Batesville for 25 years.

Serta released a statement, saying:

“As the largest bedding manufacturer in North America, we continually evaluate how best to utilize our extensive manufacturing network to better serve our retail partners and customers. As part of this evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to close our Lancaster, Pa., and Batesville, Miss., plants and transfer this volume to other plants in our network.”

The company says it will assist workers in finding other jobs.

Local officials said they were surprised by the announcement and saw no indication that it was coming.