Raleigh residents waiting anxiously as City Council continues dysfunction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday marked yet another day that people who live in Raleigh didn't have distinct representation for District One at City Hall. They told WREG they hoped that changed soon.

”I’m trying to find out now who my council member is," said Justine Smith, who knew Bill Morrison left his post months ago.

She's now seen the news showing council members at odds, like when four of them walked out during a vote on the district one appointment last week.

Some of them, including Joe Brown and Martavius Jones, actually represent a super district that includes Raleigh, but Smith said they’d generally forgotten there are thousands of people like her caught in the middle of this disagreement.

“I think they should’ve decided on something to represent the people who voted for them. I think they're not doing what they should be doing. They should represent,” Smith said.

“I think they should come together on things, get things situated, get the ball rolling the right way," Chester Bobo said.

Councilman Worth Morgan said he had regrets; this should’ve been up to the voters.

"It could’ve been avoided if the other council members had resigned early enough to trigger a special election on the November ballot. For my part, I regret not putting public pressure on them to do so," he said.

Chairman Berlin Boyd has promised to move forward Tuesday, with or without the protesting members.

“Where there's a will there’s a way. We’re doing research at this moment so there are always ways to work around things,” he said.

But Councilman Jones has already said he won’t be at the meeting and it’s unclear if any of the others in protest will have a change of heart.

Boyd said council will meet Tuesday at 10 a.m.

WREG contacted the other three council members, including Brown, Patrice Robinson and Jamita Swearengen, who walked out of last week's meeting. None responded to our questions about whether they'll show up Tuesday.