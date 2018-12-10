× Police: Woman fighting for her life following hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was nearly killed crossing the street near AutoZone Park and now police need your help finding the driver who fled the scene.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday evening on Union Avenue near Fourth Street.

Police said Mary Perryman was found lying in the road and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Debris found in the road indicate the car that hit her was a white Nissan.

No other details on the driver or the vehicle have been released.

You’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you know anything.