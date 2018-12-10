× Police investigating deadly shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis police have now confirmed they were called to a deadly shooting in South Memphis early Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue.

According to police a man was located on the scene and pronounced deceased.

In October, WREG’s Shay Arthur reported on another shooting in the same block that left 47-year-old Ester Tucker was discovered face-down in an overgrown lot.

At the time, neighbors told WREG no one lived in the 200 block of Richmond. It’s just a field and a row of white, blighted, boarded-up homes that have reportedly sat vacant for years.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.