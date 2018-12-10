× Police investigating deadly shooting near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a shooting at a hotel in the airport area early Monday morning.

Police were called to the Garden Inn on American Way and Lamar Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

When we arrived, the body of the victim was still there. There was a large crowd of people gathered as police investigated.

So far, police have not released any details on what happened but WREG’s Troy Washington was told the case is being investigated as a homicide.

We’ve told you about several other shootings at this same motel.

Back in August, there was a shooting at the location that left a 26-year-old dead and another person injured.

A week later another person was sent to the hospital following an incident.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.