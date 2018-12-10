Police: Drunk liquor store owner arrested after trashing his business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local liquor store owner was taken into custody after police say he got drunk and trashed his own establishment.

Authorities said they responded to a suspicious persons call at Coda’s Liquor in the 4700 block of South Third on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found Richard Coda behind the counter with his shirt off. He was irate, slurring his speech, unsteady on his feet and smelled strongly of alcohol, officers said.

On top of that, police said the store was a mess. Coda had reportedly broken several bottles and caused damage inside the store.

Once at the hospital, officers said the staff refused to treat him due to his behavior.

He was taken to 201 Poplar where he was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.