Blue Monkey manager, cook robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two suspects after they allegedly robbed employees inside a popular Madison Avenue restaurant over the weekend.

According to reports, the manager and the cook at Blue Monkey were inside prepping Saturday morning when the manager noticed a car outside. Thinking it was another employee, the man opened the back door only to be met by armed men with masks over their faces.

The men forced their way inside and then demanded the manager open the business safe.

Once they had the money, the suspects forced the employees into the basement. They then placed a kitchen knife between the door and the door frame preventing the victims from getting out. That’s where officers located the men when they arrived several minutes later.

Authorities said the suspects got away before they arrived. However, the businesses near Blue Monkey had security cameras which were facing the business.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.