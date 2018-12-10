× Nuggets knock off Grizzlies

DENVER – Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, reserve Monte Morris tied a career high with 20 points and the injury-depleted Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 105-99 on Monday night.

Morris gave the Nuggets the lead for good on a 3-pointer with 5:22 remaining. Juancho Hernangomez followed with another 3-pointer to give Denver some separation in a tightly contested game that featured 15 lead changes. Neither team opened more than an eight-point advantage.

Mason Plumlee added 12 points and 10 rebounds in his first start of the season for the Nuggets, who were missing Gary Harris, Paul Millsap and Will Barton due to injuries. Jamal Murray also was dealing with bruised right shin and took a hard hit on a screen just before halftime. He finished with 16 points.

Despite a dislocated right pointer finger, Memphis guard Mike Conley had 19 points and six assists. He also went to the locker room in the third quarter with what appeared to be a leg injury, but soon returned.

Conley pulled the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies to 98-97 with 3:44 left on a three-point play, but the Nuggets responded with baskets from Jokic and Murray.

This game was a little more high scoring than their Nov. 7 contest, when the Grizzlies won 89-87. In that game, Jokic attempted just one shot.