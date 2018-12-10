The Memphis Police Department is looking for a person suspected of robbing the Murphy’s Express gas station at 7705 Winchester Blvd. at 3:15 a.m. Dec. 8.

The male suspect entered the building armed with a black handgun and demanded money. The suspect also demanded jewelry from an employee, then left the business, according to police.

The suspect was wearing a grey/blue bubble coat, a green mask, a red shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes, according to police.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on this case should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.