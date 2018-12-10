Manhunt Monday: Mother seeks killer who took her son’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is searching for a killer wanted for the murder of her son, a veteran and father of six.

Eric Logan died last year, the victim of a shooting during a carjacking.

"I prayed and asked God to protect my children and I asked him, whatever happens to my children to give me the strength to me able to handle it," Irene Stevenson said.

She's now depending on her faith just to make it through the day, but in June of 2017 her faith was tested when her only son, Eric Logan, was murdered.

Memphis police call it a carjacking gone wrong.

"He was shot in the back on the head twice," she said. "All I know is that I'm left without a son and he was my only son, he was my oldest and only son."

Homicide detectives say Logan had pulled into the driveway of his South Memphis home. The gunmen shot Logan and took his car.

"The persons responsible for this appear to be looking to steal cars, and they are going to take them by any means necessary," said Lt. Tony Mullins with Memphis Police.

Stevenson says this was not the first time her son was shot. Back in 2016, someone barged into his home, robbed him and shot him twice.

He survived, but he had to learn how to walk again.

"That's my child, I birthed him, that's my son," she said. "He was 46 years, one month and one day, that's how old he was when he took his last breath."

Stevenson has a strong heartfelt message for the person responsible for her son's murder:

"Whoever you are, you have impact a family and if you know anything about losing a loved one you will think again, but I pray to God that you get strength from God, I pray that you give your life to him."

If you know who killed Eric Logan, you are urged to call Memphis Police at 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.