Man jumps into action when his buddy’s truck is stolen from Hooters parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several friends were at a Hooters near Wolfchase over the weekend when they say they saw two men attempt to steal a SUV not once, but twice, the second time actually getting away with the SUV but they weren't letting the accused thieves off easy.

Zach Beckman says he was with a group of friends at the restaurant off New Brunswick when they noticed two guys near their vehicles in the parking lot.

The men took off in a cream colored truck. Believing a vehicle had been broken into, Beckman decided to go after them, with another friend staying behind to keep an eye out.

"So I proceeded to take matters into my own hands, and so it ended up paying off for the most part," Beckman said.

While trying to catch the people in the cream truck, his friend called to let him know a black SUV had shown up at Hooters, and the people inside were stealing a Chevy Tahoe belonging to one of Beckman's friends.

"The same truck he broke into first, and then they came back like dummies to steal it again," Beckman explained. As Beckman was driving back to the Hooters he spotted the stolen SUV off New Brunswick. He fired a few warning shots and was able to box one of the accused thieves in. "Actually held him at gunpoint until Bartlett Police showed up, and then I put my gun on the sidewalk so they didn't think that I was a threat," he said.

"Stuff like this it happens all the time in Memphis and we don't need it to keep happening, and that's just the way I looked at it. I didn't want my buddy's truck to get stolen, you know, that's a good friend of mine."

Police arrested Terrance Williams. At last check he had bonded out of jail.

We went to an address listed for him today. People at the home told us he wasn't there and they had nothing to say.

Beckman just glad he could help a friend out.

"I absolutely see that this was planned out."