× Man accused of fondling, following woman inside South Main Street business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after a woman claimed he fondled her inside a business on South Main Street.

The woman told police she was at 94 South Main Street on Sunday when she was approached by a man. That individual then grabbed her breasts and buttocks before the victim pushed him back.

She then ran to the back of the business with the suspect right behind her.

Seeing what was happening, employees grabbed the man and threw him out as another patron flagged down officers.

Authorities identified the suspect as Derrick Foster. They said once they located Foster they told him to stop but he refused.

He was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest and sexual battery.