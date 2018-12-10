Live at 9: Make a Difference Monday, Miracle on the Pike & Adrianne Calvo

Make a Difference Monday

The University of Memphis’ Black Alumni Chapter is taking time to give back during the holidays. Doctor Mario Brown and Luther McClellan joined us to talk about how they are doing just that.

Miracle on the Pike

For eight years Mid-South businesses have been making miracles happen over on Covington Pike. Those combined efforts became known as Miracle on the Pike, which helps car owners in desperate need of repairs.

Cooking with Adrianne Calvo

She’s the youngest person to cook for the United Nations and she’s competed on the Food Network. Now award-winning chef Adrianne Calvo is traveling north for a good cause.

Music with Tigers and Monkeys

The sounds of Indie Rock, Blues, Pop, and Garage Rock all fuse together when Tigers and Monkeys hit the stage. Honali Bhowmik and bass player Jason Lam talk about their journey and their concert Monday night.