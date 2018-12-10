Junior Globetrotter Prize Pack Giveaway
-
Atoka man survives 30-hour amusement park coffin contest
-
Thanks for the Cash – November 2018 Sweepstakes Rules
-
Students worry about safety after thieves rob Midtown convenience store
-
Rebels basketball team lands top 25 class on National Signing Day
-
Marvel Universe Live! Ticket Giveaway
-
-
Holiday Experience at the Oak Court Mall Ticket Giveaway
-
Mom sues after son doesn’t make varsity soccer team
-
No winner in lottery drawing, Mega Million jackpot hits a new record of $868 million
-
Cheers! ‘Natty Ice’ unveils the 77-pack
-
Powerball jackpot now up to $750M; ticket worth $50k sold in Dyersburg
-
-
Mega Millions jackpot rolls on to $1.6 billion
-
Mega Millions jackpot now $667M, 3rd largest in US history
-
Memphian Heck with one heck of a putt to win 2018 Junior Ryder Cup