Hollywood actors send support to Germantown officer battling cancer

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Several actors who play law enforcement characters on TV sent a message of support to a real-life SWAT team member in Germantown this weekend.

In a video posted to Germantown Police Department’s Facebook page, Al Coronel from CBS series “SWAT” was joined by Emilio Riviera of “Sons of Anarchy,” LeMorne Morris of “New Girl,” Erik Palladino of “ER,” Esai Morales of “La Bamba,” Lou Ferrigno Jr. of “SWAT,” Carlos Gomez of “Law and Order” and more to send good wishes to Germantown Officer Richard Cordo, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

“I hope you don’t mind that I took it upon myself to call a few friends and tell them your story, and they wanted to go ahead and send you some words of encouragement and a greeting and let you know that your story is being told out there,” Coronel said in the video, addressing Cordo.

Joanna Young, who built a relationship with officers after founding the CopStop program a few years ago, said her husband was cooking barbecue to raise funds for Cordo’s treatment, when a friend who had Hollywood connections stepped in.

Marie Pisano brought in Coronel to do a master acting class at Germantown Community Theatre and asked him to get involved while he was in town.

Young said Coronel not only came to her house for the barbecue, he put together a video message from some of his friends.

“He came to the house on Saturday and just hung out with the guys and he, on his own, said he had a surprise for Officer Cordo and his family,” Young said. “It was a very sweet surprise.”

Pizano said other actors are still sending in video clips.