Henderson rakes in more All-American honors

MEMPHIS — Already named to a pair of All-America teams, Memphis junior running back Darrell Henderson picked up three more All-America nods on Monday.

The Batesville, Miss., product was named first team All-America by Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and ESPN. Last week, Henderson was named to the Walter Camp and Sports Illustrated All-American teams.

Later this week, the Sporting News and American Football Coaches Association will announce All-America teams. The NCAA recognizes the All-America teams selected by the AP, AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation to determine consensus All-Americans. If three of these organizations select a player to their first team, he automatically receives the “consensus” honor. If a player is named an All-American by all five organizations, he receives “unanimous All-America” recognition.

The Batesville, Miss., product is the nation’s most explosive back, averaging 8.9 yards per carry and leading the FBS with 25 total touchdowns. He is the nation’s second-leading rusher with 1,909 rushing yards on 214 carries. He leads the nation with 2,328 all-purpose yards, 22 rushing touchdowns and 15 total plays of 40-plus yards.

The 1,909 rushing yards this season are the third-most in program history and his 22 rushing touchdowns tie the single-season program record. He stands as the second-leading rusher in program history with 3,545 career yards and has scored the second-most touchdowns in program history, with 45.

Memphis will face Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. CT. For ticket and bowl information, visit GoTigersGo.com/Bowl.