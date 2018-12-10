× Health officials say there’s still time to get flu shot

MEMPHIS, Ten. — It’s flu season, and although it hasn’t hit the Mid-South hard so far, you’re still encouraged to get the vaccine.

The Shelby County Health Department says we’re seeing a similar start to the flu season as last year.

The peak of flu cases hit around the end of December last year, so more cases could start showing up in the next couple of weeks.

“There’s still plenty of time for people to get a flu shot and protect themselves because flu activity, right, is very low, it does take a couple of weeks once someone gets a vaccination before their body’s immune system is charged up,” said David Sweat with the health department.

And remember, even if you’ve had a flu shot, and get the flu, it can make the symptoms less severe and probably won’t last as long.