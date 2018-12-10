× Donor covers layaway balance for more than 400 families at East Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 400 families will have their Christmas layaways paid off thanks to a generous local philanthropist.

Avron Fogelman, chairman of Fogelman Properties, covered the balance for 414 customers at the Burlington store in Eastgate. Selected customers will start receiving calls through this Wednesday to coordinate their layaway pick up.

This is the second time Fogelman has paid layaway balances at this Burlington location. In 2016, he was able to help over 400 people pay their remaining balances during the holidays, and in 2017 provided a special holiday gift to children of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis.

“Burlington is extremely appreciative of Mr. Fogelman’s generous gesture in this gift to hundreds of our Memphis customers,” said Paul Mallett, regional vice president of Burlington Stores. “This time of year can be a struggle for so many families, but Mr. Fogelman’s gift will certainly bring smiles to the faces of many, and we are thankful for his act of kindness.”