MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Home Shield is looking to hire customer service representatives at a hiring fair on Tuesday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Job Center in the 300 block of Walnut Grove Road.

The pay for the job will be between $12 and $14 depending on the shift.

Those interested should register ahead of time here. You should also bring a copy of your resume and dress to impres.d