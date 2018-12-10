Accused car thief caught on camera after wrecking stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man they say is responsible for stealing cars from D&P Auto Sales.

On Saturday, Dec. 1, officers were called to the business in the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue where the owner told police someone had stolen several car keys.

Three days later, the owner showed up at work to find a 2013 Nissan and 2004 BMW had been stolen. The keys to those two vehicles had been taken during the previous break in.

Later that day the stolen BMW was involved in an accident at Longfellow and Addison. The driver of that car was captured on video before fleeing the scene on foot.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.