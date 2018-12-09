× Two men chase suspected truck thief, hold him for police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men chased a suspected truck thief and held him at gunpoint until police arrived, Memphis police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call Saturday in the 2300 block of New Brunswick in the Wolfchase area. When they got there, the found Bartlett Police had already detained three men.

According to police, Terrance Williams had stolen a blue Chevrolet Tahoe truck from one of the men. The victim and another man had chased him down and cut him off.

When Williams ran off, the two men chased him down and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Williams, 31, is charged with auto theft.

35.200284 -89.783232