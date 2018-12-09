× Missing Louisiana girl found safe

The AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl missing from Louisiana has been canceled.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Paizley Ann Fontenot of Ville Platte, Louisiana has been found and is safe.

Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for Paizley on Sunday.

Paizley Ann Fontenot of Ville Platte, Louisiana was taken by her non custodial father, Brandon Phillip Fontenot, on Sunday at 12:35 p m. Their direction of travel from the residence was unknown.

Paizley is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t shirt and pull up diaper. Brandon Phillip Fontenot is a 34-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.