VICTORIA, Miss. — One man was found dead at a gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi.

According to the Marshall County Coroner, the victim was found at the Marathon Gas Station in Victoria, Mississippi at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities determined that the victim was shot to death.

The Marshall County Coroner has identified the victim as 27-year-old Atha Falkner.

