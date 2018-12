Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help finding the man responsible for stealing cars from a car lot.

Police say the keys to several cars were stolen on Dec. 1 from D & P Auto Sales on Jackson Avenue, then came back and stole two cars Dec. 4.

On the same day, a man had a wreck at Longfellow and Addison, flipping a 2004 BMW on a video recorded by a witness. Police say that wreck is connected to the thefts.

If you recognize the man in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.