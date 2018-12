MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of the Mid-South.

The alert will be active until 9 a.m. Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning means freezing rain, sleet and up to an inch of snow will be possible for Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry and Dyer counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for much of the WREG viewing area until 9 a.m. Sunday.