× Suspect involved in home invasion near UofM arrested, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects police say was involved in a home invasion right across the street from the University of Memphis campus has been taken into custody.

According to police, the victims were inside a home in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue Thursday evening when there was a knock on the door. One of the men went to answer the door and that’s when four armed men forced their way in and held those inside at gunpoint.

They took the victims’ PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, a XBox One, two North Face backpacks, four controllers, an iPhone 6, a gun, credit cards and one man’s wallet.

As the suspects were leaving, at least one of them yelled “Lawan, hurry up.”

According to one of the victims, he had been involved in a fight with a man named Lawan Razany several months ago at a party.

Razany was picked up by police and charged with attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.