Shots fired by officer following alleged Old Navy shoplifting incident in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown police are investigating after an alleged shoplifting call resulted in shots being fired and one of their officers injured.

According to police, they received a shoplifting call around 4 p.m. from the Old Navy store located in the 7700 block of Poplar Avenue in Germantown.

Once officers made the scene they saw the three suspects get into a silver four-door sedan and tried to stop them. In the process, one of the responding officers became entangled in the door and was dragged by the driver at a high rate of scene from the scene.

Germantown police confirmed the officer fired his weapon before falling from the vehicle.

The car was last seen fleeing westbound on Humphreys.

Two of the suspects were females. A description of the driver was not released.

As for the officer, he was rushed to Germantown Methodist Hospital but is expected to be okay.