× Police: Woman set up co-worker to be robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested this week after allegedly setting up her co-worker to be robbed.

According to police, the incident happened November 18, 2018 in the 5900 block of Park Avenue.

The victim told police he and his co-worker Kiki were driving around when she suddenly pulled onto an unknown street near Cottonwood and parked the car. That’s when he said two armed men opened his door and demanded his money. They then forced him to the ground.

While this was happening, he said Kiki stated, “The money is in his front pocket.” She then reached for his phone before jumping out of the vehicle and taking off with the suspects.

Kiki was identified by police as Markecia Taylor. She was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery. Her accomplices have not been identified.