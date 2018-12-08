× Police: Man says he had dream, woke up and started stabbing Shelby County woman

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County man was arrested on attempted murder charges after he said he had a dream, woke up and started stabbing a woman on Friday.

A witness told police that he and the female victim were sitting on the couch inside the Moss Bank Cove home early Friday morning when he stepped out to use the restroom. While going down the hall, he said he passed Jacob Graves.

The man asked if the 23-year-old was okay, to which he responded that he was going to get something to drink.

Several moments later, the witness said he heard the woman begin yelling his name. He rushed back to the living room to find the woman on the floor bleeding. She reportedly had multiple stab wounds to her stomach and arm.

The man said he called 911 an while waiting for first responders to arrive, Graves went around the home tearing things up.

Police said Graves told them that he had a dream and simply woke up and started stabbing the woman.

Once police arrived, Graves told them he had a dream and woke up and started stabbing the woman.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.