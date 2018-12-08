× Police: Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested this week after a woman claimed he kidnapped and raped her.

The woman told police she was out with a friend and an unknown man introduced to her as “Josh” at the Skyway Inn. All three left the motel together in the man’s car.

After dropping off the friend, the woman said she asked the man to take her home as well. That’s when he allegedly assaulted her inside the car.

The woman told police she jumped out of the vehicle at Park and Highland, resulting in the suspect running over her ankle. Seeing another woman, the victim said she jumped on top of her car begging for help, but the suspect got out of his car and pulled her back in before she could help.

He then took the victim to another location and raped her, police said.

She was dropped off at the corner of Brooks and Winbrook where she called 911.

Police confirmed they received a call from a woman claiming to have seen a man kidnap a young woman from the area of Park and Highland.

The suspect was identified by police as Joshua Banks. He was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.