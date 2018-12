× Memphis police investigating shooting in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating following a shooting out in Cordova.

Initial information indicates the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Ada Cove around 3:30 p.m. A male victim was located and he was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers said they have one person detained. They didn’t release any details on the suspect or what led to the shooting.