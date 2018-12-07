× Tennessee woman, infant rescued after falling through storm drain

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Clarksville woman and her infant child are recovering Friday morning after being rescued from a storm drain overnight.

According to WTVF, the mother had the child in her arms and was walking across a parking lot on Cardinal Lane when she stepped onto a grate. For some unknown reason, it gave way sending the pair falling 20 feet to the bottom.

Someone heard the baby crying and called for help around 6:30 p.m.

First responders told The Leaf Chronicle that they entered the underground system through another drain. They were able to get both mother and child out in less than an hour.

The infant had a cut on its body but neither of them showed signs of serious injury. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.