× President Trump announces picks for attorney general, UN ambassador

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced on Friday that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is his choice to succeed Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations.

He then announced he will nominate William Barr for the attorney general position. Barr previously served in the same position under former President George H.W. Bush.

Barr, a former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has been emerging this week as a consensus candidate to succeed Jeff Sessions as attorney general, two sources familiar with Trump’s thinking told CNN on Thursday.

Trump picked Matthew Whitaker to be acting attorney general after Sessions was fired last month.

If nominated and confirmed, Ms. Nauert would succeed Nikki Haley as the U.S. representative to the world body when her resignation takes effect at year’s end.

Mr. Trump told The Washington Times in an interview last month that Ms. Nauert was “under strong consideration” for the post, but he was evaluating other candidates.

Some White House advisers were urging the president to consider another choice, believing that Ms. Nauert’s lack of diplomatic experience would make Senate confirmation difficult.

Before joining the Trump administration in April 2017, Ms. Nauert had no experience in foreign policy or diplomacy. Her career has mostly been as a journalist, working for Fox News and ABC, then returning to Fox to become a news presenter on “The Big Story” and “Fox and Friends.”