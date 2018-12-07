Missouri Police: Memphis women arrested after hitting officer, leading police on rush-hour chase

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two women at the center of a massive police chase in Missouri this week have been identified as two Memphis residents.

According to KMOV, Monique Lewis and Jameshia Todd were driving around the Mid Rivers Mall in St. Louis County around 5 p.m. Wednesday when they drew the attention of police. Authorities said their back window was broken out, there was a bullet hole on the driver’s side and they didn’t have the proper registration.

Police said they continued to watch the pair until they began speeding through the parking lot.

When they pulled her over, the driver, Lewis, refused to put the car in park and wouldn’t provide her ID, police said. That’s when she allegedly hit the gas and took off, striking a police officer in the process.

The suspects fled east on I-70 and then southbound on I-270, passing through multiple towns with police and even a helicopter in pursuit. The suspects eventually got off at Dougherty Ferry and drove on several streets before getting back on I-270 at Manchester where a civilian saw what was going on and boxed the two women in.

Authorities said they found more than $1,000 in clothes in the back seat.