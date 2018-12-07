× Men accused of East Memphis burglary caught by neighbor’s camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are accused of stealing four wedding rings and a resident’s rent money during a burglarizing spree in an East Memphis complex, but a neighbor’s quick thinking may have stopped them from taking anything else.

Ronrico Reames and Brandon Frye almost got away with stealing items from two houses on Woodlake Drive, but a neighbor installed cameras that tracked their every move.

“I was in the bathroom, and I just heard a boom. They came back twice, they left and came back,” the neighbor said. “That was the second time when I caught them on the camera.”

The neighbor said other people did not even notice the valuables being stolen from the homes.

“Folks were steady passing by, but no one was paying attention to what was going on,” she said.

The woman called 911 and told her neighbor to hurry home.

“I said, ‘someone is in your apartment,'” the neighbor said. “And she said, ‘no,’ and I was like ‘yeah.’ She said, ‘this has happened to me before.'”

The neighbor said she could relate to the feeling when she looks back on the time her home was burglarized, which caused her to have troubles sleeping.

Within hours, police were knocking on a door in another part of the complex. Police said Reames opened up for investigators in the same yellow jacket he was caught on camera wearing and told them Frye was there too.

Reames and Frye are both charged with aggravated burglary.

Reames was convicted of aggravated burglary in 2010 and was charged for being in possession of a handgun during Thursday’s arrest.