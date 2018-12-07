× Helena-West Helena police chief rescinds resignation

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith confirmed Friday that he is rescinding his resignation.

The news comes on the heels of Tuesday’s runoff election in which Kevin Smith narrowly defeated James Valley in the mayoral race. But the police chief insisted the election had no bearing on his decision to stay in his post.

Last month he announced he would resign effective December 14.

He told us Friday, one of the reasons for leaving was “me being frustrated, not having the resources that we need.”

He said he has reassessed things and decided he now has to “stay to fight this fight.”

“This little small town in the Delta can turn things around for the positive,” he said.