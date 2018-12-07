Frayser apartment residents going on three days without water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants at a Frayser apartment complex say they’ve gone days without water, and nothing is being done.

Corning Village Apartments residents have said they have had many health concerns this year, but three days without running water is their latest. Resident Otisha Sykes called the problem “terrible.”

“I’ve got a newborn baby in the house.” Sykes said. “I can’t make his bottles or nothing because the water’s been off.”

Sykes said she reached out to management, and she said they told her “they’re working on it. That’s all.”

When WREG was at the property, management sent a security guard to keep reporters from talking to them.

Corning Village management later sent a statement saying the water was only off for a few hours while some repairs were being done to fix an underground water leak. All tenants had water, they said Friday evening.

But at least six residents told us otherwise Friday. The city also said they’d had several complaints and had sent city code inspectors to the apartments Friday evening.

Earlier this year, WREG reported tenants claimed they hadn’t had hot water for months. Records show tenants have also complained to the city this year about rodents and mold.

Since 2012, the state’s inspected the complex three times. The scores have gone down each time but have still been passing.