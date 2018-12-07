Federal grants to improve Holly Springs Road in Desoto County

JACKSON, Miss. — Two Mississippi roads are getting federal grants for improvements.

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation is allotting $25 million toward the long-delayed widening of Mississippi 19 in Neshoba County. Another $13 million will go to improve Holly Springs Road in DeSoto County.

The Republicans say the $25 million will go toward $40 million needed to finish widening Mississippi 19 between Meridian and Philadelphia. Some of the road already has four lanes and additional right-of-way has been bought.

The senators say the $19 million will go toward $30 million needed to fix the DeSoto road, damaged by flooding and overuse. The money will elevate the roadway, replace five bridges and realign sharp curves.

The awards are made in a competitive grant program.