Battle over City Council appointment continues as members sit out 4th day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council adjourned without a quorum for a fourth day Friday as a bitter battle over an appointment to a City Council seat continued.

Council members Martavious Jones, Jamita Swearengen, Patrice Robinson and Joe Brown were not present. Chairman Berlin Boyd said the council would meet again at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The four began sitting out meetings when council on Tuesday could not reach the seven votes required to confirm either Lonnie Treadaway or Rhonda Logan for a council seat left vacant by former councilman Bill Morrison. Treadaway withdrew his name from consideration Wednesday.

Boyd said he’s looking into ways to meet by getting around the quorum rules if the members still choose not to come.

On Tuesday, they’ll only address budget issues including approval of MLGW's budget and funding for police body armor, but not the District 1 appointment.

Boyd had some strong words for potential candidates, saying no one who wanted the job had a working knowledge of government, and the District 1 candidates only talked about Raleigh. No one talked about Cordova.

Asked what it will take to get the other members to come back at this point, Boyd said, “Jesus.”

He said other city business is suffering including business and development opportunities and they won’t be the laughingstock of the world by letting this go on any longer.