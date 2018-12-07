6 arrested in Arkansas FBI raids; detained teen says ‘It was pretty cool’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — FBI agents arrested six people Friday morning on drug charges at a number of locations in Blytheville, an attorney with U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed.

One of the raids happened at a home on the 700 block of Logan Lane, where 17-year-old Julius Thompson said agents woke his family up around 6 a.m.

"They threw flash bombs to wake everybody up and whenever they woke us up they told us to exit the house," Thompson said.

Thompson said he and four other people at the home spent the next 30 or 40 minutes outside in handcuffs while federal agents searched the house.

"I think it was something for, like, trafficking. They said it was something for trafficking," Thompson said.

He said his brother ended up turning himself in and he was allowed back inside his home.

It was a long and cold morning, but he isn't complaining.

"It was pretty cool 'cause, you know, I been playing Fortnite and Rainbow, but, like, yeah, it was a pretty cool experience, but a bad experience," he said.

Once it was over, Thompson said he still had time to make it to school.

"Grades is the number one thing in life," he said.

WREG has asked the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI and the Blytheville Police Department for a full list of a suspects, which has not yet been provided.